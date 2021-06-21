Barking add forward Georgie Fairhead as assistant Adam Flemming departs

Published: 10:00 AM June 21, 2021

Barking have continued their squad building for the 2021-22 season by bringing in someone who normally plays right under their nose for former tenants West Essex, of the Essex Senior League.

Georgie Fairhead joins previous signings Jay Leader, Elliot Omozusi, Charlie MacDonald and James Folkes, as the Blues continue building an impressive squad for the forthcoming campaign as they switch back across to the Isthmian League North.

Fairhead made 14 appearances for West Essex last season, scoring two goals and setting up four more.

He previously played for Frenford in the Eastern Counties League and said: “Very happy to sign for Barking. I can’t wait to get started and bring on the new season.”

The club has also revealed assistant manager Adam Flemming will be departing due to changes in his personal circumstances.

Manager Justin Gardner said: “Unfortunately, due to a change in work hours Adam has had to leave his role as assistant manager at Barking, as these changes have meant he is not able to fully commit to the role.

“We all hope that is a 'see you soon' rather than a goodbye, as if his circumstances change he would rejoin us and we would definitely welcome him back.

“I would personally like to thank him for all of his hard work, he was a very good coach with a bubbly personality and always smiling.

“Most importantly he became my friend and we hope to see him back at Barking soon.”

Flemming added: "Thank you to everyone at the club. It was an absolute pleasure coaching at Mayesbrook. We've shared so many memories that I'll cherish forever.

"Covid killed our season twice, but it was a good ride."

An announcement of a new assistant manager is expected shortly while manager Gardner also continues to bring in new faces ahead of the new season.

Barking are also on the hunt for a new physio after Opheile Zahui departed the club last week following a few seasons at Mayesbrook Park.