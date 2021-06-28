Barking continue to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season

Published: 8:38 AM June 28, 2021

Barking have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the new season with two new additions.

The Blues have announced the signing of full back Barney Williams, who has played at a higher level for Welling United and Braintree Town, but will be perhaps best known by Isthmian watchers for his time with Grays Athletic, and, most recently, Cray Wanderers.

Daniel McCullock has also joined Justin Gardner’s squad having previously played for Witham Town and National League South side Braintree.

Manager Gardner has also retained experienced defenders Ben O’Brien and left-back Louis Dillon.

Dillon joined during the initial 2020/21 season and has made 15 appearances in a Barking shirt.

O’Brien needs no real introduction, as he is second in the club’s all-time appearance list (391) and was captain of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy winning team and Essex Senior League winning team.

Joining those additions and re-signings are youngsters Jess Norey, Kieran Jones and Oli Pain.

Midfielder Norey spent the first part of last season with Barking U23s, but earnt a call-up to the first team for the Len Cordell Memorial Cup, making five appearances and scoring the winner against Hackney Wick.

Jones is also a product of the U23s that impressed during the Len Cordell Memorial Cup and scored against Cockfosters during the competition.

Goalkeeper Pain joins the ranks for the new season after playing well for the Blues during the Memorial Cup and scoring the winning penalty against Cockfosters.

They join the likes of Elliott Omozusi, Charlie MacDonald, Jay Leader, James Folkes, Georgie Fairhead and goalkeeper James Shaw.

Barking begin their pre-season friendlies next week as they start with a home match against Isthmian Premier Division side Cheshunt at Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday, July 6.

The Blues then face the likes of US Portsmouth, Clapton CFC, Fisher, Burgess Hill Town, Walton Casuals, Wingate & Finchley, Corinthian, VCD Athletic and Brentwood Town.

The Isthmian North campaign is then due to kick-off on Saturday, August 14 after an intense pre-season.