News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking draw positives, but Goresbrook beaten

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:05 PM June 14, 2021   
A Barking batsman adds to the total

A Barking batsman adds to the total - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking had to settle for a draw from their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three trip to South Woodford.

Sahaj Chadha hit an unbeaten 102 off 111 balls, including 13 fours, as Barking posted 243-5 and shared a 119-run stand with opener Hasnain Qureshi (70).

Captain Shaan Shafiq (22) and Sheraz Sheryar (24) also made starts and Saeed Rauff struck early with the ball in the home side's reply.

Chadha (3-32), Umer Mahmood (2-27), Omar Khan and Abdul Rehman Razzaq also took wickets but South Woodford closed on 212-8, with Barking taking 11 points ahead of a home game with Walthamstow this weekend.

Goresbrook were dismissed for 109 by West Essex at May & Baker, with number 10 Muhammad Attaullah (24) their top scorer.

You may also want to watch:

Alfie Horan made 23, while Ted Ivory, Daryl Forward, Harry Jackson and Sudhakar Munusamy took a wicket apiece in the six-wicket defeat.

After a fifth loss in eight outings, Goresbrook go to Harlow on Saturday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fairlop woman ordered to pay £1k over Dagenham cigarette littering
  2. 2 Queen's Birthday Honours: Badminton club founder gets BEM
  3. 3 Man in drink driving arrest as overturned car on A13 causes queues
  1. 4 Family endures 'horrific leaks' at Dagenham block of flats
  2. 5 Barking sign former Leyton Orient duo Elliott Omozusi and Charlie MacDonald
  3. 6 Barking man arrested after three men injured in Southend
  4. 7 Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower
  5. 8 Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue granted planning permission at appeal
  6. 9 Jailed: Dagenham man who murdered 'gentle giant' in mistaken identity shooting
  7. 10 Pensioner arrested after £4m suspected drugs seizure
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

image of chip

Business

Dagenham chippy eyes UK record for longest chip

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
images shows protesters outside bellway's sale office in beckton

Housing

Barking Riverside protesters target developer over fire safety work bills

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Thames Road, Barking

London Fire Brigade

Firefighters battling Barking recycling centre blaze

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
a picture showing dagenham road

Crime

Woman, 68, attacked in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus