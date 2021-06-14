Barking draw positives, but Goresbrook beaten

Published: 3:05 PM June 14, 2021

A Barking batsman adds to the total - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking had to settle for a draw from their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three trip to South Woodford.

Sahaj Chadha hit an unbeaten 102 off 111 balls, including 13 fours, as Barking posted 243-5 and shared a 119-run stand with opener Hasnain Qureshi (70).

Captain Shaan Shafiq (22) and Sheraz Sheryar (24) also made starts and Saeed Rauff struck early with the ball in the home side's reply.

Chadha (3-32), Umer Mahmood (2-27), Omar Khan and Abdul Rehman Razzaq also took wickets but South Woodford closed on 212-8, with Barking taking 11 points ahead of a home game with Walthamstow this weekend.

Goresbrook were dismissed for 109 by West Essex at May & Baker, with number 10 Muhammad Attaullah (24) their top scorer.

Alfie Horan made 23, while Ted Ivory, Daryl Forward, Harry Jackson and Sudhakar Munusamy took a wicket apiece in the six-wicket defeat.

After a fifth loss in eight outings, Goresbrook go to Harlow on Saturday.