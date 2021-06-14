Barking draw positives, but Goresbrook beaten
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Barking had to settle for a draw from their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three trip to South Woodford.
Sahaj Chadha hit an unbeaten 102 off 111 balls, including 13 fours, as Barking posted 243-5 and shared a 119-run stand with opener Hasnain Qureshi (70).
Captain Shaan Shafiq (22) and Sheraz Sheryar (24) also made starts and Saeed Rauff struck early with the ball in the home side's reply.
Chadha (3-32), Umer Mahmood (2-27), Omar Khan and Abdul Rehman Razzaq also took wickets but South Woodford closed on 212-8, with Barking taking 11 points ahead of a home game with Walthamstow this weekend.
Goresbrook were dismissed for 109 by West Essex at May & Baker, with number 10 Muhammad Attaullah (24) their top scorer.
You may also want to watch:
Alfie Horan made 23, while Ted Ivory, Daryl Forward, Harry Jackson and Sudhakar Munusamy took a wicket apiece in the six-wicket defeat.
After a fifth loss in eight outings, Goresbrook go to Harlow on Saturday.
Most Read
- 1 Fairlop woman ordered to pay £1k over Dagenham cigarette littering
- 2 Queen's Birthday Honours: Badminton club founder gets BEM
- 3 Man in drink driving arrest as overturned car on A13 causes queues
- 4 Family endures 'horrific leaks' at Dagenham block of flats
- 5 Barking sign former Leyton Orient duo Elliott Omozusi and Charlie MacDonald
- 6 Barking man arrested after three men injured in Southend
- 7 Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower
- 8 Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue granted planning permission at appeal
- 9 Jailed: Dagenham man who murdered 'gentle giant' in mistaken identity shooting
- 10 Pensioner arrested after £4m suspected drugs seizure