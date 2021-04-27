Barking get Essex League season off to super start

Published: 9:00 AM April 27, 2021

Barking got their new Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three season off to a winning start at Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower.

Captain Shaan Shafiq chose to bat after winning the toss, but saw Faisal Bhatti fall for a second-ball duck and opening partner Hasnain Qureshi follow soon after for just five.

That left the visitors 18-2, but Haris Khan (37) and Shafiq put on 57 for the third wicket, with the skipper then joined by Omar Khan in a 48-run stand.

Shafiq hit 10 fours in his 65, adding another 53 with Ash Pal, who finished unbeaten on 88 after an unbroken 96-run partnership with Umer Mahmood.

Pal hit three sixes and seven fours in his 60-ball innings, as Mahmood struck two sixes and two fours in his 45 off 37 balls to see Barking close on 272-5 after 45 overs.

Imran Butt (2-8) struck two early blows in the Green reply, with Khan (2-17), Abdul Rehman Razzaq (2-23), Bhavik Kothari (2-32) and Saeed Rauff (2-44) also nabbing braces to dismiss the hosts for just 125 in 30 overs.

Barking are set to welcome Epping to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday (12.30pm).

*Goresbrook fell to a six-wicket defeat at Epping in their opening league fixture.

Alfie Horan (33) top scored as they were dismissed for 171, with captain Kane Messenger (28), Mark Bird (25 not out) and Richard Williams (20) also making starts.

Sudhakar Munusamy (2-33) nabbed a brace in reply as the home side reached their target in 29 overs and Brook will hope to bounce back when they host Harlow at May & Baker this weekend.