Barking & Dagenham cycling duo enjoy success at MTB Championships

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM June 2, 2021   
Gabriel Allet in action

Gabriel Allet in action - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Cycling Club

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club had two of their younger members - who are also brothers - racing at Redbridge Cycling Centre in the MTB Championships.

Gabriel Allet finished fifth in the under-10s race and placed third in the unofficial men's U10 Eastern Region MTB Championship.

Meanwhile, brother Rubens Allet finished eighth in the under-12s race and placed fourth in the unofficial Mens U12 Eastern Region MTB Championship.

Head coach Russell Coe said: "I’m pleased the two boys enjoyed their races at Hog Hill. They both work hard, never miss a training session and this gets great results."

The club currently train twice a week at the Jim Peters Stadium in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham and compete in youth races throughout the country.

Cycling
Barking and Dagenham News

