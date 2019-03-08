Search

Budjei triumphs for Barking & Dagenham in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 March 2019

Barking & Dagenham's Tilly Malbon competes in Redbridge (pic: B&DCC)

Barking & Dagenham's Tilly Malbon competes in Redbridge (pic: B&DCC)

Archant

The latest news from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club

Emanuel Budjei was on top form for Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club at Stratford’s Lee Valley VeloPark on Saturday, winning the under-eight boys’ race.

There was a win for Leah Warrilow as she triumphed in the under-14 girls’ race, with club colleague Carys Dodd fifth.

David Budjei came second in the under-10 boys’ event, with brother Stefan finishing ninth in the under-12 boys’ race.

Amy Harvey was fourth in the under-16 girls’ race with Melissa Warrilow sixth, while in the boys’ equivalent, Ovi Tataru was 18th and Damian Dodd came 19th.

Tilly Malbon was also in action on Saturday as she came second in the women’s E3/4 race at the Redbridge Cycling Centre.

Malbon had a busy weekend as she later triumphed in Brighton on Sunday, with club colleagues Jasmine Cornelius and Carys Dodd also claiming race wins.

It certainly was another brilliant and successful weekend for all involved with the club.

