Busy Bank Holiday weekend for Barking & Dagenham cyclists

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 May 2019

Amy Harvey of Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club (pic: B&DCC)

Amy Harvey of Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club (pic: B&DCC)

Archant

The latest news from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club had a busy Bank Holiday weekend, with members in action at events on Friday and Monday.

At the Spring in the Park event in Gravesend on Friday, Leah Warrilow triumphed in the under-14 girls' race, with club colleague Carys Dodd placing eighth.

Emanuel Budjei, meanwhile, was second in the under-eight boys' event, with Kenzie Frankling finishing 10th.

Amy Harvey came third in the under-16 girls' race, with Jasmine Cornelious, Hannah Morgan and Melissa Warrilow coming fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

In the under-10 boys' event, David Budjei was 10th with Tommy Chilvers 12th and Max Hoskins 13th.

Sophie Potter was 11th in the under-12 girls' race, with Olivia Hoskins 12th and Abigail Little 13th.

The under-16 boys' race saw Ovi Tataru place 15th and Damian Dodd finish in 18th.

At a criterium race in Ixworth on Monday, Harvey won the women's race in which Tilly Malbon came 20th, while Max Wilkins was 34th in the men's event.

