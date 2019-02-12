Barking & Dagenham enjoy superb one-two finishes in Brighton
PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 February 2019
Archant
The latest news from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club
Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club enjoyed a pair of brilliant one-two finishes at an event held at the Preston Park circuit near Brighton.
A group of five youngsters from the club travelled to the Sussex coast on Sunday to compete at the meeting.
There was double joy for Barking & Dagenham in the under-14 girls’ race as Leah Warrilow finished first, with club colleague Carys Dodd close behind in second place.
In the under-16 girls’ event, Barking & Dagenham’s Amy Harvey took top honours and was joined on the podium by Melissa Warrilow, who came second.
Damian Dodd, meanwhile, was also in action in Brighton and achieved a fifth-place finish in his first race back after recovering from a knee injury.
The results for Barking & Dagenham, and in particular the one-two finishes in the girls race, were superb and the youngsters will hope to build on that in the coming weeks.