Barking & Dagenham enjoy superb one-two finishes in Brighton

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club youngsters at the meet at Preston Park (pic: B&DCC) Archant

The latest news from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club enjoyed a pair of brilliant one-two finishes at an event held at the Preston Park circuit near Brighton.

A group of five youngsters from the club travelled to the Sussex coast on Sunday to compete at the meeting.

There was double joy for Barking & Dagenham in the under-14 girls’ race as Leah Warrilow finished first, with club colleague Carys Dodd close behind in second place.

In the under-16 girls’ event, Barking & Dagenham’s Amy Harvey took top honours and was joined on the podium by Melissa Warrilow, who came second.

Damian Dodd, meanwhile, was also in action in Brighton and achieved a fifth-place finish in his first race back after recovering from a knee injury.

The results for Barking & Dagenham, and in particular the one-two finishes in the girls race, were superb and the youngsters will hope to build on that in the coming weeks.