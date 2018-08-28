Podium places for Barking members

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club members were busy in London on Saturday, taking part in three events across the capital.

David Budjei was the pick of the bunch in action in Hillingdon, finishing third in the under-10 boys’ race.

Club colleague Amy Harvey collected her second podium place of the season as she came third in the under-16 girls’ race.

Stefan Budjei was seventh in the under-12 boys’ race, while Carys Dodd finished fourth in the under-14 girls’ race.

Tilly Malbon was in action at the Lee Valley Velopark where she came fifth in the women’s race.

New member Jeron Brook was taking part at an event in Redbridge and was going well before disaster struck as he suffered a puncture.

The Barking & Dagenham squad are next in action in Hillingdon on Saturday as they look to claim more podium places,

And Brook hoping for a little more luck with his tyres this time around.