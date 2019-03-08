Warrilow impresses for Barking & Dagenham in Stratford

Leah Warrilow produced a brilliant result for Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club by winning her race at Stratford’s Lee Valley VeloPark on Saturday.

Warrilow came home first in the under-14 girls’ race, with club colleague Carys Dodd finishing 11th.

There was also an impressive result for the club in the under-10 girls’ event, with Hadjev Marmouze finishing second.

Another club member to record a podium finish was David Budjei as he placed third in the under-10 boys’ race.

In the men’s category three/four event, Max Wilkins came seventh while team-mate Jerone Brooke finished 15th.

Amy Harvey was ninth in the under-16 girls’ race, closely followed by Melissa Warrilow in 10th.

In the under-16 boys’ event, Oviudu Tataru placed 25th and Damian Dodd finished in 30th.

It proved to be another busy week for Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club and they will hope to replicate those results in there next event Brighton this weekend.