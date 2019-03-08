Football: Barking & Dagenham girls keep treble bid alive

Ellie Mai Morgan

Southern Counties Cup and Essex seven-a-side winners Barking & Dagenham remain on course for a treble after a 2-0 win at St Albans in the London Girls' League.

Captain Ellie Mai Morgan made her 50th appearance as the borough side stretched their unbeaten run to 16 games thanks to second-half goals from Miquellah Meade and Kayla Grain.

But it was the hosts who made the early running, with Mei Wang on hand to save in desperate fashion.

Bit by bit, the visitors eked their way into the match, with Meade making good forward runs and firing wide on nine minutes.

Another run from Meade resulted in Morgan pulling a shot wide when well-placed just after Lily-Mae Elsey's effort deflected wide.

Kaltrina Ibrahimi crossed for Meade to head over, then hit the bar herself direct from a corner.

And as half-time loomed, Grain's through ball found Meade only for her drilled effort to be turned behind.

Ibrahimi's delivery was fierce and direct as Grain swooped in unmarked to nod narrowly over.

Violette Sharpe's link-up play resulted in another chance after the restart for Meade, only for her effort to be saved bravely at point blank range by the keeper.

And when Elsey's volley from Ibrahimi's corner flew just wide, it looked like it might not be Barking & Dagenham's day.

Meade's persistence paid off, though, as she cut out a pass in her own half and ran past three defenders before fizzing a cross-shot into the far corner of the net.

And Ibrahimi's inswinging corner fell to Grain, filling in at left-back, who netted her 11th district goal with a deflected left-footed shot.

Ibrahimi, Kirsten McNaughton, Elsey, Sharpe, Meade and Morgan all had late chances to add to the haul, with Wang a spectator, but two goals were enough for Barking & Dagenham.

Barking & Dagenham: Mei Wang, Miquellah Meade, Ellie Mai Morgan (Henry Green); Kirsten McNaughton (George Carey); Violette Sharpe (Gascoigne); Kayla Grain (Richard Alibon); Lily-Mae Elsey (Northbury); Kaltrina Ibrahimi (William Ford).