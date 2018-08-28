Search

Barking & Dagenham youngsters impress at Essex Roads Go-Ride event

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 January 2019

Youngsters from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club at the latest Essex Roads Go-Ride event (pic: Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club)

Youngsters from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club at the latest Essex Roads Go-Ride event (pic: Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club)

Archant

The latest news from the Barking & Dagenham cycling club

There was plenty of success for Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club youngsters at the latest Essex Roads Go-Ride Series event as they won four individual races.

In the under-eight boys’ race, Emmanuel Budjei came first with Albert Budjei fifth and Kenzie Franklyn ninth.

There were victories for Hadjev Mamous in the under-10 girls’ event and David Budjei in the boys’ equivalent which also saw Tommy Chilver (sixth) and Max Hoskins (10th) compete.

There was a Barking & Dagenham one-two in the under-12 girls’ race with Mary Olatunde beating Abigal Little, while Olivia Hoskins came fourth and Sophie Potter was fifth.

Stefan Budjei was fourth in the under-12 boys’ event, while Zayn Momin came ninth.

There were also several club members in action at the latest Lee Valley Winter Series event, with Leah Warrilow third-place finish in the under-14 girls’ race the pick of the results for Barking & Dagenham.

