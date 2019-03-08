Search

Barking & Dagenham members brave high wins to compete in Brighton

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 March 2019

Barking & Dagenham's Oviudu Tataru and Damian Dodd in action in Brighton (pic: B&DCC)

Barking & Dagenham's Oviudu Tataru and Damian Dodd in action in Brighton (pic: B&DCC)

The latest news from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club

Nine Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club members braved gale-force winds to compete in Brighton on Sunday.

The best result for the club came in the under-14 girls’ race as they achieved a one-two finish.

Leah Warrilow came home in first place and was closely followed by Barking & Dagenham clubmate Carys Dodd in second place.

There was also success for Amy Harvey, who saw off the challenge from her rivals to win the under-16 girls’ race.

In the under-16 boys’ event, Barking & Dagenham’s Oviudu Tataru came second to claim his first-ever podium finish, while Damian Dodd placed fourth.

Max Wilkins came fourth in the Category Four men’s race, closely followed by teammate Jerome Brooke in fifth with Zak Seddon coming eighth.

Tilly Malbon was in action in the junior women’s event, finishing fifth in a high-calibre field.

It was a busy week for Barking & Dagenham members, many of whom will be in action in Stratford and Brighton over the course of the next few days.

