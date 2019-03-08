Search

Barking & Dagenham members impress in Gravesend

PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 April 2019

Amy Harvey of Barking & Dagenham (pic: B&DCC)

Amy Harvey of Barking & Dagenham (pic: B&DCC)

Archant

The latest news from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club youngsters kept themselves busy at the first event of the Spring calendar at the Kent Cyclopark in Gravesend.

Hadjer Marmouze and Leah Warrilow were both in great form, finishing second in the girls' under-10 and under-14 races respectively.

David Budjei placed fourth in the boys' under-10 race, with Tommy Chilvers 15th and Max Hoskins 17th.

In the boys' under-eight event, Emmanuel Budjei was fifth with Kenzie Franklin placing 10th.

Amy Harvey was sixth in the under-16 girls' race, while Carys Dodd finished eighth at under-14 level.

In the under-12 girls' event, Sophie Potter was 13th, with Olivia Hoskins 14th and Abigail Little 15th.

Damian Dodd was 11th in the boys' under-16 race, while Oviudu Tataru was also in action.

It certainly was another busy period of action for the youngsters and they are due to compete in events in Gravesend, Redbridge and Ixworth this weekend.

