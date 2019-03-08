Barking & Dagenham pair pit wits against Britain's best

Leah Warrilow of Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club (pic: B&DCC) Archant

The latest news from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Amy Harvey (pic: B&DCC) Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Amy Harvey (pic: B&DCC)

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club had two members in action at the British Cycling National Youth Championships in Hillingdon on Saturday.

Leah Warrilow was in action for the club in the under-14 girls' race, which saw an exciting finish in west London.

The race came down to a thrilling group sprint finish, with Warrilow placing 12th to narrowly miss out on place in the top 10.

Club colleague Amy Harvey was also present in Hillingdon, taking part in the under-16 girls' event.

Much like Warrilow, Harvey was also involved in a sprint finish at the end of her race and came home in 30th place.

Some of the club's junior members were then in action in Abingdon on Sunday at the Junior Men's Road Race Championships.

Max Wilkins was among those taking part, placing 16th in a high-quality field in Oxfordshire.

The upcoming weekend will see some of the Barking & Dagenham cyclists compete in an event at the Lee Valley VeloPark.