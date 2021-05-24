Barking crash out of cup but also have been swapped into a new league

Published: 3:16 PM May 24, 2021

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking crashed out of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup in the quarter-finals as they lost 1-0 to FC Holland.

A wonderful Reuban Cowler strike from a 30-yard free kick and a penalty save from Luke Avenell saw Holland progress in fine style into the last four and dump the Blues out of the competition.

Manager Justin Gardner will now begin planning for the 2021-22 season where Barking will be back in the Isthmian North following the latest non-league restructure of the National League System by the FA.

Joining Barking for next season are Hashtag United FC, who move up from the Essex Senior League and are managed by former Blue Jay Devereux , and Stowmarket Town who move up from the Eastern Counties League.

Moving out are Histon, Soham Town Rangers and Cambridge City.

The Blues have also seen one of the last season’s squad depart as Kane Munday has joined Stowmarket Town ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Munday made just one outing for the Blues before Covid-19 put paid to a second consecutive season.