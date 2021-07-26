News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking sign three and continue pre season preparations

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:34 AM July 26, 2021   
New Barking signing Olu Oluwatimilehin in action against Wingate & Finchley

New Barking signing Olu Oluwatimilehin in action against Wingate & Finchley - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Barking continue to prepare for the upcoming 2021/22 Isthmian North season with three new additions and more pre-season friendlies. 

The Blues have moved to bring in Olumide Oluwatimilehin, Peter Ojemen and Flavio Jumo to bolster their squad. 

Midfielder Oluwatimilehin spent 2019-20 with Wingate & Finchley, making 33 appearances before the season was cut short due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. 

Barking in action against Wingate & Finchley during pre-season

Barking in action against Wingate & Finchley during pre-season - Credit: Terry Gilbert

He has a great deal of Isthmian League experience, as he also played in the Premier Division for Hornchurch, Lewes and Kingstonian, and at step four for Three Bridges and Whyteleafe. 

He played at an even higher level last season as he turned out for Braintree Town in National League South until once again the season was cut short. 

You may also want to watch:

Defender Ojemen and midfielder Jumo have both joined from Fisher looking to make the step up this term. 

Barking continued preparations with a 3-1 victory over Isthmian Premier Division side Wingate & Finchley on Saturday thanks to a brace from Charlie Heatley and a solo effort from Kieran Jones at Barnes Lane. 

Jess Norey of Barking looks to keep the ball against Wingate & Finchley

Jess Norey of Barking looks to keep the ball against Wingate & Finchley - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Most Read

  1. 1 Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London
  2. 2 Murder investigation in Dagenham after man dies in street
  3. 3 Man charged with murder after fatal Dagenham assault
  1. 4 The schools in Barking and Dagenham rated outstanding by Ofsted
  2. 5 Man who controlled Ipswich drug line jailed for five years
  3. 6 Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham man more than £600
  4. 7 Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking
  5. 8 Barking and Dagenham rallies to give friends a prom night to remember
  6. 9 Dagenham set to sign youngster Aaron Blair as McQueen to go out on loan
  7. 10 Weather warning in place with east London set for thundery weekend

Manager Justin Gardner and his side are due to face Corinthian at Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday before then hosting VCD Athletic on Saturday.

Non-League Football
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A CGI of the Town Quay Wharf development in Barking.

Housing

Town hall agrees to buy 62 homes in Barking development

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas.

Travel

Dagenham MP seeks views on CPZs after 'hundreds raise concerns'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Frobel Independent School, in Longbridge Road, Barking,

Education News

Admissions open for new Barking school

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms that could lead to flooding and power cuts on Tuesday, July 20.

London Weather | Video

Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon