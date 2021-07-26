Barking sign three and continue pre season preparations
Barking continue to prepare for the upcoming 2021/22 Isthmian North season with three new additions and more pre-season friendlies.
The Blues have moved to bring in Olumide Oluwatimilehin, Peter Ojemen and Flavio Jumo to bolster their squad.
Midfielder Oluwatimilehin spent 2019-20 with Wingate & Finchley, making 33 appearances before the season was cut short due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.
He has a great deal of Isthmian League experience, as he also played in the Premier Division for Hornchurch, Lewes and Kingstonian, and at step four for Three Bridges and Whyteleafe.
He played at an even higher level last season as he turned out for Braintree Town in National League South until once again the season was cut short.
Defender Ojemen and midfielder Jumo have both joined from Fisher looking to make the step up this term.
Barking continued preparations with a 3-1 victory over Isthmian Premier Division side Wingate & Finchley on Saturday thanks to a brace from Charlie Heatley and a solo effort from Kieran Jones at Barnes Lane.
Manager Justin Gardner and his side are due to face Corinthian at Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday before then hosting VCD Athletic on Saturday.