Barking set to begin new league season at Hullbridge
Barking will begin the new Pitching In Isthmian League North season with a trip to Hullbridge Sports on Saturday.
And Justin Gardner's men go into the match having completed a busy pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win at Brentwood Town last weekend.
Blues made the trip to the Brentwood Arena for their 11th pre-season friendly in the space of a month and fell behind on the half-hour mark.
But they were back on level terms on 56 minutes thanks to substitute Tom Salter and secured victory five minutes from thanks to Daniel McCullock, another substitute.
Barking also discovered who their opponents will be in the preliminary round of the FA Cup, after Ilford beat Essex Senior League rivals Redbridge 2-1 in their extra preliminary round derby at Oakside Stadium.
They will play host to the Foxes at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday, August 21 when £1,444 in prize money will be on offer to the winners and £481 to the losers.
