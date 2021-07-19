News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Big Essex League defeats for Barking, Goresbrook

Lee Power

Published: 4:00 PM July 19, 2021   
Haris Khan in batting action for Barking

Barking saw their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three hopes hit by defeat at Woodford Green.

Having reduced Green to 108-5, after losing the toss, they saw them recover to post 261-7.

Umaad Sultan (3-37) and Sahaj Chadha (2-28) were the pick of the bowling, but Barking were dismissed for 140 in reply.

Haris Khan (46) top scored, with Chadha (32), Sultan (29) and Gul Zaman Shahzad (24) also making starts as defeat left them in fourth place, 23 points behind the leaders.

Goresbrook lost by an even wider margin at Ardleigh Green & havering-atte-Bower, who piled up 281-7 after choosing to bat.

Ted Ivory (2-29) and Kane Messenger (2-44) nabbed braces for Brook, but they could only manage 103 in reply.

Muhammad Attaullah (25) top scored, as Jordan Calverley (24) and Shaun Ross (23) also made starts.

Goresbrook visit Stanford on Saturday, while Barking will look to bounce back when they travel to Bentley.

