Big Essex League defeats for Barking, Goresbrook

Published: 4:00 PM July 19, 2021

Barking saw their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three hopes hit by defeat at Woodford Green.

Having reduced Green to 108-5, after losing the toss, they saw them recover to post 261-7.

Umaad Sultan (3-37) and Sahaj Chadha (2-28) were the pick of the bowling, but Barking were dismissed for 140 in reply.

Haris Khan (46) top scored, with Chadha (32), Sultan (29) and Gul Zaman Shahzad (24) also making starts as defeat left them in fourth place, 23 points behind the leaders.

Goresbrook lost by an even wider margin at Ardleigh Green & havering-atte-Bower, who piled up 281-7 after choosing to bat.

You may also want to watch:

Ted Ivory (2-29) and Kane Messenger (2-44) nabbed braces for Brook, but they could only manage 103 in reply.

Muhammad Attaullah (25) top scored, as Jordan Calverley (24) and Shaun Ross (23) also made starts.

Goresbrook visit Stanford on Saturday, while Barking will look to bounce back when they travel to Bentley.