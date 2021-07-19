Big Essex League defeats for Barking, Goresbrook
Barking saw their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three hopes hit by defeat at Woodford Green.
Having reduced Green to 108-5, after losing the toss, they saw them recover to post 261-7.
Umaad Sultan (3-37) and Sahaj Chadha (2-28) were the pick of the bowling, but Barking were dismissed for 140 in reply.
Haris Khan (46) top scored, with Chadha (32), Sultan (29) and Gul Zaman Shahzad (24) also making starts as defeat left them in fourth place, 23 points behind the leaders.
Goresbrook lost by an even wider margin at Ardleigh Green & havering-atte-Bower, who piled up 281-7 after choosing to bat.
You may also want to watch:
Ted Ivory (2-29) and Kane Messenger (2-44) nabbed braces for Brook, but they could only manage 103 in reply.
Muhammad Attaullah (25) top scored, as Jordan Calverley (24) and Shaun Ross (23) also made starts.
Most Read
- 1 £40m health and wellbeing hub to be built at Barking Riverside
- 2 Hospitals increase critical care capacity after rise in Covid-19 patients
- 3 The roadworks and rail service changes that may affect your journey this week
- 4 Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection
- 5 Man wanted for allegedly driving 'recklessly' in Ilford with baby in car
- 6 Temporary Jobcentre opens in Barking
- 7 Free cycle training on offer in Barking and Dagenham
- 8 Plans for new mosque in Dagenham rejected
- 9 Santander in Dagenham closes with Barking location to follow
- 10 New £4m vehicle conversion facility to be created at Ford Dagenham
Goresbrook visit Stanford on Saturday, while Barking will look to bounce back when they travel to Bentley.