Essex League defeats for Barking and Goresbrook

Published: 3:00 PM May 4, 2021

Barking and Goresbrook both fell to defeat in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three outings on Saturday.

Epping were put into bat at Mayesbrook Park and dismissed for 145 in 37 overs after a stunning spell from Sarith Fernando, who claimed 7-34.

Sanath Serasinghe (2-21) and Saeed Rauff took the other wickets to fall, but Barking's batsmen did not have it all their own way either in reply.

Captain Shaan Shafiq top scored with 32, but Omar Khan (20) was the only other player to reach 20 and Ash Pal was left unbeaten on 14 as their lower order was blown away by Abdulrahim Mulla (5-20), who claimed a hat-trick to wrap up an 18-run win for his side.

Goresbrook chose to bat first against Harlow at May & Baker and accumulated steadily to reach 168 from the full 45 overs.

Jordan Calverley hit eight fours in his top scoring 42, with Daryl Forward (22) and Kane Messenger (21) also chipping in and four others reaching double figures.

But Harlow had few problems in reply, racing to a nine-wicket win inside 32 overs after openers Ben Yeats (67 not out) and Syed Hassan (70) put on 114.

Barking visit Old Brentwoods next Saturday (May 8), while Goresbrook go to South Woodford.