News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Essex League defeats for Barking and Goresbrook

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM May 4, 2021   
Khan in batting action for Barking

Khan in batting action for Barking - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking and Goresbrook both fell to defeat in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three outings on Saturday.

Epping were put into bat at Mayesbrook Park and dismissed for 145 in 37 overs after a stunning spell from Sarith Fernando, who claimed 7-34.

Sanath Serasinghe (2-21) and Saeed Rauff took the other wickets to fall, but Barking's batsmen did not have it all their own way either in reply.

Captain Shaan Shafiq top scored with 32, but Omar Khan (20) was the only other player to reach 20 and Ash Pal was left unbeaten on 14 as their lower order was blown away by Abdulrahim Mulla (5-20), who claimed a hat-trick to wrap up an 18-run win for his side.

Goresbrook chose to bat first against Harlow at May & Baker and accumulated steadily to reach 168 from the full 45 overs.

You may also want to watch:

Jordan Calverley hit eight fours in his top scoring 42, with Daryl Forward (22) and Kane Messenger (21) also chipping in and four others reaching double figures.

But Harlow had few problems in reply, racing to a nine-wicket win inside 32 overs after openers Ben Yeats (67 not out) and Syed Hassan (70) put on 114.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chadwell Heath woman fined after not reporting Iron Age coin find
  2. 2 What is changing when Covid lockdown rules ease on May 17?
  3. 3 Man shot in the face in Dagenham
  1. 4 Barking and Dagenham appoints new mayor
  2. 5 Air ambulance charity reveals number of east London call-outs in 2020
  3. 6 Men found with head injuries in Barking bailed by police
  4. 7 Former Lakeside Hammers co-promoter Jon Cook passes away
  5. 8 Dagenham make it five in a row as they seal comfortable win over Woking
  6. 9 Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Barking
  7. 10 Competition offers £7k in prizes to budding Barking and Dagenham entrepreneurs

Barking visit Old Brentwoods next Saturday (May 8), while Goresbrook go to South Woodford.

Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dagenham burglary man wanted

Metropolitan Police

Image released of man in connection with Dagenham burglary

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
General scenes of Chadwell Heath. Chadwell Heath Baptist Church

Planning

Bid to redevelop 'iconic' church in Chadwell Heath gets green light

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Graham Wells, 16.

Missing People

Appeal to find missing teenager, 16, who may be in Barking and Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Rotting window frame

Housing

Barking and Dagenham has worst rate of fuel poverty in England

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus