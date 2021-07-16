Barking start the season away to Hullbridge Sports

Published: 6:09 PM July 16, 2021

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

Barking will kickstart their return to the Isthmian North with a trip to Hullbridge Sports on the opening day of the season (Saturday, August 14).

The Blues first home match of the season will be against Heybridge Swifts on August 28, before they round off the month against local rivals Romford on Bank Holiday Monday.

The weekend prior (August 21) sees Barking at home to either Ilford or Redbridge in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

During the festive period Barking travel away to Heybridge on Saturday, December 18 before then hosting Romford on Monday, December 27.

New Year's Day sees Justin Gardner’s men travel away to Great Wakering Rovers before they then host Hashtag United on Monday, January 3.

The Easter period which will wrap up the campaign will start off with an away trip against Hashtag United (April, 16) then Barking host Great Wakering Rovers on Monday, April 18.

Barking round off the season away to Tilbury on Saturday, April 23.