Barking start the season away to Hullbridge Sports
Barking will kickstart their return to the Isthmian North with a trip to Hullbridge Sports on the opening day of the season (Saturday, August 14).
The Blues first home match of the season will be against Heybridge Swifts on August 28, before they round off the month against local rivals Romford on Bank Holiday Monday.
The weekend prior (August 21) sees Barking at home to either Ilford or Redbridge in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.
During the festive period Barking travel away to Heybridge on Saturday, December 18 before then hosting Romford on Monday, December 27.
New Year's Day sees Justin Gardner’s men travel away to Great Wakering Rovers before they then host Hashtag United on Monday, January 3.
You may also want to watch:
The Easter period which will wrap up the campaign will start off with an away trip against Hashtag United (April, 16) then Barking host Great Wakering Rovers on Monday, April 18.
Barking round off the season away to Tilbury on Saturday, April 23.
Most Read
- 1 Plans for new mosque in Dagenham rejected
- 2 Santander in Dagenham closes with Barking location to follow
- 3 New £4m vehicle conversion facility to be created at Ford Dagenham
- 4 £40m health and wellbeing hub to be built at Barking Riverside
- 5 Temporary Jobcentre opens in Barking
- 6 Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection
- 7 East London braced for heatwave: Clear skies and highs of 29C forecast
- 8 Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate
- 9 Police officer gets suspended sentence after spying on victim in shower
- 10 East London man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offence