Barking return to league action after a whirlwind week
Barking return to Isthmian League North action as they host Tilbury under the Friday night lights after a whirlwind of a week in the FA Cup.
The Blues sealed a 3-2 victory over Ilford on Saturday after replaying their preliminary round tie after the Foxes fielded an illegible player in the original fixture, which Ilford managed to win 3-2 against Justin Gardner’s men.
Ilford opened the scoring in the 12th minute of play, but Barking equalised six minutes before the break, with George Purcell netting his fourth of the campaign.
Purcell added another to that tally before Ilford equalised with 13 minutes remaining, but Kieran Jones broke the Essex Senior League side's hearts with a Blues winner in the 89th minute.
Barking were then due to face league rivals Aveley in the first qualifying round of the competition last night (Tuesday).
The winners of that tie have been drawn at home to AFC Dunstable in the second qualifying round.
