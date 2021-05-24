Joy for Barking's Joyce and junior parkrunners
- Credit: BRR
Barking Road Runners held the first 5k handicap race of their Summer Series over the Barking parkrun course.
Cold and windy weather greeted the hardy souls who turned out and a close race ensued, with Joyce Golder holding off Jason Li to claim victory.
Nehan Patel was not far behind in third place, with only 17 seconds covering the first nine runners and six finishing inside their handicap times ahead of the second race on May 27.
*Barking & Dagenham's junior parkrun escaped the bad weather at Parsloes Park, with four personal bests among the 18-strong field.
Rose Sargeant (10.30) was first to finish, ahead of Taylor Green (10.42) and Ethan Standing (10.47).
You may also want to watch:
Ellison Green (12.02), Zachary Percival-Broadfield (13.05), Matthew Guiney (13.35) and Gwyneth MW Li (14.55) beat their old bests, as Yaseen Elfallah (11.12), Evie Beazeley (11.21), Amelia Beazeley (11.43), Heath Baker (11.50), Ryan Howlett (14.09), Sebastian Newland (15.27), Keifer Cole (15.41) and Muhammed Haji-Raja (18.18) also ran.
Vicky Woodhouse volunteered for the 100th time, with James and Sonya Byers, Nilam Chaudhari, Ashok Chaudhary, Ethan and Rebecca Coles, Julie Dalphinis, Michael Lardner, Gwyneth MW Li, Harrison KH Li, Jason JM Li, Leigh Li, Kasey Percival-Broadfield, Wagaar Raja, Martin Smith, Kresh, Sam and Timi Veerasamy also helping out.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham supermarket closed for allegedly 'breaking Covid rules 15 times'
- 2 Man in 'critical condition' after fight in Dagenham
- 3 Community anger over hotel and pub plans in Barking
- 4 Man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Dagenham
- 5 Knives found during weapons sweep in Dagenham
- 6 Fire at Dagenham laundrette and warehouse brought under control
- 7 Barking and Dagenham has the fewest pubs in London, study finds
- 8 Jailed: Dagenham car burglar after 100mph pursuit in Romford
- 9 Drivers escape injury in Dagenham crash
- 10 School pupil among Indian Covid variant cases in Barking and Dagenham