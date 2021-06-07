Barking Road Runners begin new ELVIS season
- Credit: BRR
Barking Road Runners began a new East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) season at a race hosted by Dagenham 88 Runners.
The seven-race series of 5k or five-mile races started with a two-lap course on tarmac and grass in Central Park and trails in Eastbrook Country Park.
All runners agreed it was tough, but enjoyable, with various Covid-19 measures in place, and Jack Nixon led Barking home in 28.54 for fifth place overall.
Joe Stacey (29.44) was next to finish in 11th, with Belinda Riches (41.10) the first female finisher for Barking, who had 22 members in action.
The next race takes place on June 23.
You may also want to watch:
Cristina Cooper (6:37.13) and Daniel Plawiak (5:57.50) also took on a middle distance triathlon at Graffham Water, covering a 1900m swim, 88k bike ride and half marathon run.
And Lauren Garvey competed in the Saxon Shore Ultra, covering 27.6 miles in 5:04.31.
