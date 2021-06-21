News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking Road Runners Emma Botterill wins handicap race

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:30 PM June 21, 2021   
Emma Botterill winner of Handicap 4 at Victoria Park 10k

Emma Botterill winner of Handicap 4 at Victoria Park 10k - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners Emma Botterill won the Handicap race at Barking Park with a personal best time of 28.29.

Daniel Plawiak was just behind in second place with John Laing bagging third spot in the rain. 

Altogether six runners set personal bests and after four races Joyce Golder leads the series from Jason Li and Plawiak. 

The next race is scheduled for July 1.

Ron Vialls and Botterill competed in the Victoria Park 10k finishing in 48.11 and 1:00.13 respectively.  

You may also want to watch:

Alison Fryatt, Golder, James Lowndes and Rob Courtier took part in the Phoenix longest day challenge, which involved running a mile every hour on the hour for 24 hours. 

Alison, Joyce and Rob after their Phoenix longest day challenge

Alison, Joyce and Rob after their Phoenix longest day challenge - Credit: Barking Road Runners

And Gabriele Grimaldi, Cristina Cooper and Trevor Cooper competed in the Chelmondeley Castle Triathlon, with Grimaldi finishing first in the elite race after swimming 1,500m, cycling 44k and running 10k.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three men found stabbed after alleged brawl in Dagenham
  2. 2 Watch out for these disruptions to your journey by road and rail this week
  3. 3 Father's Day: Fond memories of Dagenham 'gent' with 'a heart of gold'
  1. 4 Man wanted in criminal damage investigation
  2. 5 Dagenham & Redbridge interested in former Leyton Orient full-back Sam Ling
  3. 6 Woman organises do after Covid-19 restrictions force school in Dagenham to cancel prom
  4. 7 Man found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
  5. 8 Barking gurdwara 'thrills' after modern and traditional rebuild
  6. 9 Dagenham man banned from keeping animals after starved pony found collapsed
  7. 10 Air ambulance scrambled after man 'taken ill' in Barking Park
Running
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

tree damage

Trees

Dog strips bark off trees in 'terrible act of vandalism' at park in...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
topping out ceremony

Housing

Topping out milestone for Barking tower block development

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Google

Courts

Barking sex offender who pushed crotch into girl, 15, on Tube sentenced

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Barking Town Hall

Barking and Dagenham Council

Council warns residents after reports of rogue traders in Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus