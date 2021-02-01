Barking Road Runners make monthly mile race a virtual challenge
Barking Road Runners completed their monthly timed mile event as a virtual challenge.
With current lockdown restrictions enforcing the temporary closure of the Jim Peters Stadium, members were given a week to submit a fast mile time for their last Tuesday of the month race.
Runners could complete a course of their own choice and there was a good response, with 23 members submitting times and the fastest four beating the six-minute mark.
Jack Nixon was fastest of all, clocking five minutes 38 seconds ahead of Paul Grange (5.47), Joe Stacey (5.53) and James Lowndes (5.56).
Fastes woman was Debbie Coyle (6.33), followed by Belinda Riches (7.34) and Cristina Cooper (7.55) as a host of good times were recorded by all runners.
The first week of February sees the first round of the winter virtual 5k handicap series held, which follows the usual rules and gives runners a week to submit a 5k time on a course of their choice.
