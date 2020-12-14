Barking Road Runners hold inaugural 3k event

Published: 11:45 AM December 14, 2020

Barking Road Runners and officials at Barking Park for the inaugural 3k - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners held their inaugural 3k race at Barking Park on Saturday.

After the hills of the Chingford League a week earlier, a nice flat course greeted runners and Jack Nixon was first past the post in a quick time of 10 minutes 17 seconds.

Joe Stacey (11.44) was next to finish, ahead of Owen Wainhouse (11.54) as Belinda Riches (14.34) led the women home.

Barking veterans were well represented too, with Ron Vialls clocking 13.11.

Members were also out on Sunday for the annual Royal Parks Christmas Run, taking in Regents, St James and Hyde parks in a social run of around seven miles.

You may also want to watch:

Some of the faster runners doubled back to run with slower members and, despite the rainy weather, all enjoyed the day.

There was a return to the track for the first time in over a month for a socially distanced session of 5x1k, with 200m recovery taken by Rory Burr, and trophies were also handed out to Alison Fryatt (Members Cup), Gopal Myilsamy (Handicap Series), Debbie Coyle, Rosie Fforde, Charlotte Owen, Joe Stacey, James Lowndes and Burr (cross-country).

Meanwhile, the fastest time at the unofficial midweek 5k handicap run at Barking Park was by Vialls (22.33).







