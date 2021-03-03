News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Light at end of the tunnel for Barking Road Runners

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM March 3, 2021   
Barking Road Runners Micky Bull in running action

Barking Road Runners Micky Bull in running action - Credit: Barking Road Runners

There is light at the end of the tunnel for Barking Road Runners with the recent announcement of a roadmap out of lockdown and a full lifting of restrictions on June 21.

Barking Road Runners will have to continue competing in virtual races for now and they had yet another this week. 

The rules were simple - one week to run a mile as quickly as you can. Nine members managed to improve on their previous times this month with Jason Li having the biggest improvement of 57 seconds with a time of 7:34.

The fastest time recorded was by Stuart Henderson in 5:47, with Belinda Riches the fastest lady in 7:09, 25 seconds inside her previous time.   

Both Martin Page and Ron Vialls had excellent times too of 6:12 and 6:58 respectively.  

BRR stalwart Micky Bull, who in the recent virtual events ran more than four miles in the hour challenge, 39:00 minutes in the 5k handicap and a sub 12-minute mile all at the tender age of 78, was an inspiration to all. 

Alison Fryatt completed her St Francis Way virtual challenge, running or walking 502 miles in two months, virtually following the old pilgrimage route from Florence to Rome.                        

Cristina and Trevor Cooper continued their impressive run of virtual iron man challenges as they have done throughout lockdown. 

