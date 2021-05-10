News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking Road Runners endure wet conditions in 10k event

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM May 10, 2021   
Martin Mason finished second in his category

Martin Mason finished second in his category - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Hylands Country Park was the destination for several Barking Road Runners this week for a tough, cold, wet and windy 10k cross-country race.

Martin Page was first home for Barking despite taking a heavy tumble with a time of 48.15, ahead of Joyce Golder in 58.33, followed by Mick Davison 1:03.24 , Gary Harford 1:04.07, Dennis Spencer-Perkins 1:04.24, as Martin Mason finished second in his category with a time of 1:05.23. 

Alison Fryatt 1:09.26, Les Jay 1:12.39 and Rob Courtier 1:15.31 followed in behind, while Joyce Golder was first female home for the club.

In the final race in the club's winter virtual series, five runners beat their handicap with Stuart Henderson in a time of 19.07 taking first place, ahead of second-placed Martin Page 19.27 and Joyce Golder in third with 26.37.

The two other runners to beat their handicap were Ron Vialls and Gary Harford.

Dennis Spencer-Perkins was the overall winner in Handicap 07

Dennis Spencer-Perkins was the overall winner in Handicap 07 - Credit: Barking Road Runners

You may also want to watch:

The overall winner of the series, counting the best five finishes, with 487 points was Dennis Spencer-Perkins, narrowly beating Sophie Wotton (485) into second with Martin Page (479) third.

Most Read

  1. 1 Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation
  2. 2 Man stabbed in front of son, 12, in 'unprovoked, violent' attack in Barking
  3. 3 Election 2021: Live updates for GLA seat and Thames by-election
  1. 4 'Woke rubbish': Losing candidate on stir over 'unspellable' names comment
  2. 5 Appeal to help find missing girl who may be in Dagenham, Ilford or Stratford
  3. 6 Police patrols increase at Dagenham Tube stations
  4. 7 Jailed: Man whose drunken knife attack left one dead and woman injured at Dagenham dinner party
  5. 8 What is changing when Covid lockdown rules ease on May 17?
  6. 9 Man shot in the face in Dagenham
  7. 10 Dagenham Village Church, Shooting Stars YFC, pregnancy worries, cats and NHS staff
Running
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kim Holman, 61, outside Chelmsford Magistrates Court after being sentenced to a £160 fine after she

Courts

Chadwell Heath woman fined after not reporting Iron Age coin find

Michael Cox and Sam Russell, PA

Logo Icon
Bellway protesters outside the company's office in fielders quarter

Housing

Barking Riverside homeowners urge developer to cover safety costs

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Met officers and a police dog at Barking station

Crime

Patrols target antisocial behaviour in Barking town centre

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Abdallah Baballah, 25

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Guilty: 'Depraved' rapist who targeted and robbed lone women at night

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus