Barking Road Runners endure wet conditions in 10k event

Published: 11:00 AM May 10, 2021

Martin Mason finished second in his category - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Hylands Country Park was the destination for several Barking Road Runners this week for a tough, cold, wet and windy 10k cross-country race.

Martin Page was first home for Barking despite taking a heavy tumble with a time of 48.15, ahead of Joyce Golder in 58.33, followed by Mick Davison 1:03.24 , Gary Harford 1:04.07, Dennis Spencer-Perkins 1:04.24, as Martin Mason finished second in his category with a time of 1:05.23.

Alison Fryatt 1:09.26, Les Jay 1:12.39 and Rob Courtier 1:15.31 followed in behind, while Joyce Golder was first female home for the club.

In the final race in the club's winter virtual series, five runners beat their handicap with Stuart Henderson in a time of 19.07 taking first place, ahead of second-placed Martin Page 19.27 and Joyce Golder in third with 26.37.

The two other runners to beat their handicap were Ron Vialls and Gary Harford.

Dennis Spencer-Perkins was the overall winner in Handicap 07 - Credit: Barking Road Runners

The overall winner of the series, counting the best five finishes, with 487 points was Dennis Spencer-Perkins, narrowly beating Sophie Wotton (485) into second with Martin Page (479) third.