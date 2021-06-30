Barking Road Runners tackled the Elvis race at the Olympic Park

Published: 8:00 AM June 30, 2021

Barking Road Runners took part in the second race of the ELVIS series in a 5k event hosted by East End Roadrunners at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

More than 10 members participated in this round with Trevor Cooper the first finisher in 22.02, ahead of Nehal Patel (23.27), Jason Li (25.42), Nabeel Akram (27.59), Alain Cooper (28.38), Alison Fryatt (31.04), Dennis Spencer-Perkins (31.54), Les Jay (32.26), Robert Courtier (35.51) and Kresh Veerasamy (36.39).

Alison Fryatt and Nabeel Akram at the Orion Harriers - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Alison Fryatt (53.42) and Nabeel Akram (49.53) also took part in the 25th Orion Harriers John Clarke Memorial fell run, the only class A fell race within the M25 that with over 900 foot of ascent in three miles proved a very tough course.

It was also the Sikhs in the City Dawn to Dusk race day where several Barking runners competed in the 10k race.

Barking Road Runners at Sikhs in the City 10k - Credit: Barking Road Runners

And in her third race of the week Fryatt finished first in her category with a time of 1:06.41.

Ron Vialls finished sixth with a time of 54.47 despite the hindrance of an injured leg. Also running for Barking were Rob Courtier (1:14.00) and Chris Anastasi (1:38.00).

In the Milton Keynes marathon Jack Nixon finished in seventh place in the excellent time of 2:41.28 which is a qualifying time for the British Masters Male 35 team.