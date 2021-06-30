News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking Road Runners tackled the Elvis race at the Olympic Park

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM June 30, 2021   
Barking Road Runners at Elvis Race 

Barking Road Runners at Elvis Race - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners took part in the second race of the ELVIS series in a 5k event hosted by East End Roadrunners at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.   

More than 10 members participated in this round with Trevor Cooper the first finisher in 22.02, ahead of Nehal Patel (23.27), Jason Li (25.42), Nabeel Akram (27.59), Alain Cooper (28.38), Alison Fryatt (31.04), Dennis Spencer-Perkins (31.54), Les Jay (32.26), Robert Courtier (35.51) and Kresh Veerasamy (36.39).

Alison Fryatt and Nabeel Akram at the Orion Harriers

Alison Fryatt and Nabeel Akram at the Orion Harriers - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Alison Fryatt (53.42) and Nabeel Akram (49.53) also took part in the 25th Orion Harriers John Clarke Memorial fell run, the only class A fell race within the M25 that with over 900 foot of ascent in three miles proved a very tough course. 

It was also the Sikhs in the City Dawn to Dusk race day where several Barking runners competed in the 10k race. 

Barking Road Runners at Sikhs in the City 10k

Barking Road Runners at Sikhs in the City 10k - Credit: Barking Road Runners

And in her third race of the week Fryatt finished first in her category with a time of 1:06.41.

You may also want to watch:

Ron Vialls finished sixth with a time of 54.47 despite the hindrance of an injured leg. Also running for Barking were Rob Courtier (1:14.00) and Chris Anastasi (1:38.00). 

In the Milton Keynes marathon Jack Nixon finished in seventh place in the excellent time of 2:41.28 which is a qualifying time for the British Masters Male 35 team.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homes milestone reached at former Dagenham job centre site
  2. 2 School in Barking scoops two 'prestigious' TES awards
  3. 3 'It's like a nightmare': Barking community rallies together after tornado
  1. 4 Women arrested on suspicion of affray after alleged 'fight' in Barking
  2. 5 Pictures: clean-up operation after Barking 'tornado' damages homes and vehicles
  3. 6 London boroughs to receive final Covid grant after scheme is extended
  4. 7 Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking
  5. 8 Award-winning accountancy firm opens branch in Barking
  6. 9 MPs 'to monitor' impact of ambulance station closures
  7. 10 'Tornado' and lightning strike in Barking
Running
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Valence Primary School

Education News

Staff to strike at primary school in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
post box with crochet topper

Woman brightens up Barking and Dagenham with colourful crochet creations

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Flytipping on Kilsbury Walk in Dagenham

Environment | Updated

Union tells Barking and Dagenham Council to 'up its game' on flytipping

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
corner of Fanshawe Crescent and Barnmead Road

Knife Crime

Three men found stabbed after alleged brawl in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus