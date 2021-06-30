Barking Road Runners tackled the Elvis race at the Olympic Park
- Credit: Barking Road Runners
Barking Road Runners took part in the second race of the ELVIS series in a 5k event hosted by East End Roadrunners at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
More than 10 members participated in this round with Trevor Cooper the first finisher in 22.02, ahead of Nehal Patel (23.27), Jason Li (25.42), Nabeel Akram (27.59), Alain Cooper (28.38), Alison Fryatt (31.04), Dennis Spencer-Perkins (31.54), Les Jay (32.26), Robert Courtier (35.51) and Kresh Veerasamy (36.39).
Alison Fryatt (53.42) and Nabeel Akram (49.53) also took part in the 25th Orion Harriers John Clarke Memorial fell run, the only class A fell race within the M25 that with over 900 foot of ascent in three miles proved a very tough course.
It was also the Sikhs in the City Dawn to Dusk race day where several Barking runners competed in the 10k race.
And in her third race of the week Fryatt finished first in her category with a time of 1:06.41.
You may also want to watch:
Ron Vialls finished sixth with a time of 54.47 despite the hindrance of an injured leg. Also running for Barking were Rob Courtier (1:14.00) and Chris Anastasi (1:38.00).
In the Milton Keynes marathon Jack Nixon finished in seventh place in the excellent time of 2:41.28 which is a qualifying time for the British Masters Male 35 team.
Most Read
- 1 Homes milestone reached at former Dagenham job centre site
- 2 School in Barking scoops two 'prestigious' TES awards
- 3 'It's like a nightmare': Barking community rallies together after tornado
- 4 Women arrested on suspicion of affray after alleged 'fight' in Barking
- 5 Pictures: clean-up operation after Barking 'tornado' damages homes and vehicles
- 6 London boroughs to receive final Covid grant after scheme is extended
- 7 Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking
- 8 Award-winning accountancy firm opens branch in Barking
- 9 MPs 'to monitor' impact of ambulance station closures
- 10 'Tornado' and lightning strike in Barking