Barking Road Runners impress in latest ELVIS race at Raphaels Park

Published: 1:24 PM July 26, 2021

Barking Road Runners had 16 members representing the club in the latest ELVIS series race which was a five-mile route organised by Havering 90 Joggers at Raphael Park.

First finisher for Barking was Joe Stacey, who finished 17th overall in a time of 30:41, ahead of Adrian Davison (37:48), Rory Burr (38:11), Trevor Cooper (38:15) and first female finisher Belinda Riches (40:28).

First finisher for BRR was Joe Stacey at ELVIS race - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Other runners to take part included Ron Vialls 40:45, Andy Hiller 44:55, Jason Li 45:47, Dennis Spencer-Perkins 47:51, Martin Mason 47:57 which earned Martin 3rd place in his category, Gary Harford 48:21, Emma Botterill 49:48, Alison Fryatt 52:12, Barry Culling 52:13, Greg Adams 53:46, Les Jay 55:53 and Rob Courtier 56:22.

Cristina Cooper competed in the Outlaw Triathlon in Nottingham, finishing in 13:52.59 after a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and a 26.2-mile run.

Cristina Cooper at Nottingham Outlaw Triathlon - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Debbie Coyle finished 10th overall, second female and first in her category at the Bridge sprint triathlon Dartford in a time of 1:09.51.