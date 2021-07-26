News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking Road Runners impress in latest ELVIS race at Raphaels Park

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:24 PM July 26, 2021   
Barking Road Runners and supporters at Elvis 03

Barking Road Runners and supporters at Elvis 03

Barking Road Runners had 16 members representing the club in the latest ELVIS series race which was a five-mile route organised by Havering 90 Joggers at Raphael Park.

First finisher for Barking was Joe Stacey, who finished 17th overall in a time of 30:41, ahead of Adrian Davison (37:48), Rory Burr (38:11), Trevor Cooper (38:15) and first female finisher Belinda Riches (40:28).

First finisher for BRR was Joe Stacey at ELVIS race

First finisher for BRR was Joe Stacey at ELVIS race

Other runners to take part included Ron Vialls 40:45, Andy Hiller 44:55, Jason Li 45:47, Dennis Spencer-Perkins 47:51, Martin Mason 47:57 which earned Martin 3rd place in his category, Gary Harford 48:21, Emma Botterill 49:48, Alison Fryatt 52:12, Barry Culling 52:13, Greg Adams 53:46, Les Jay 55:53 and Rob Courtier 56:22.  

Cristina Cooper competed in the Outlaw Triathlon in Nottingham, finishing in 13:52.59 after a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and a 26.2-mile run.

Cristina Cooper at Nottingham Outlaw Triathlon

Cristina Cooper at Nottingham Outlaw Triathlon

Debbie Coyle finished 10th overall, second female and first in her category at the Bridge sprint triathlon Dartford in a time of 1:09.51. 

Barking News

