Barking Road Runners flock to Chingford League race

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:04 PM September 20, 2021   
Barking Roadrunners at Hog Hill Chingford league race 

Barking Road Runners at Hog Hill Chingford League race - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

It was yet another busy week for Barking Road Runners, with plenty of the members competing in various events, distances and the first race in this year’s Chingford League. 

The first race was the Hog Hill 5km at Redbridge Cycle Track on the weekend. 

In the men’s race, Joe Stacey finished in 17:49, Adrian Davison 22:35, Daniel Plawiak 23:53, Jason Li 27:24, Andrew Gwilliam 29:04, Martin Mason 29:29, Kresh Veerasamy 38:30 and Micky Ball 43:06. 

In the women's race, Rosie Fforde ran it in 24:22, Rabea Begum 26:49, Isobel Pinedo Borobio 28:26 and Alison Fryatt 32:21.

Rob Courtier and Dennis Spencer Perkins at MusselBurgh Half Marathon

Rob Courtier and Dennis Spencer-Perkins at Musselburgh Half Marathon - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

Dennis Spencer-Perkins and Rob Courtier travelled to Scotland for the Musselburgh Half Marathon, finishing in times of 2:14:56 and 2:35:32 respectively. 

Ron Vialls competed in the Stansted 10k, finishing third in his category with a time of 52:22. 

Ron Vialls at Stansted 10k

Ron Vialls at Stansted 10k - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

Trevor Parkin started out in the Olympic Park 10k, although ended up only doing 5k due to illness. 

Charlotte Owen and Trevor Cooper took part in the Swim Serpentine as well, with Charlotte finishing second in her category. 

