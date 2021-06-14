Barking Road Runners continue busy schedule with restrictions easing
- Credit: Barking Road Runners
It was another busy week for Barking Road Runners, kicked off by Ron Vialls clocking 22.12 in the veterans 5k race at Battersea Park.
It was also race number three in the handicap 5k series which saw Joyce Golder record her second win and move top of the table by one point from Dennis Spencer-Perkins with Jason Li a further point back.
Five runners managed to better their handicap times, with Owen Wainhouse (20.29) the quickest on the night.
Saturday was the Essex Summer cross-country race at Belhus Park over a tough 10k course with several Barking athlets taking tumbles and tearing skin on the brambles in narrow paths and tree roots during the race.
Martin Page was the first member home in 50.15, followed by Golder (56.36) and Mick Davison (57.28).
You may also want to watch:
Gary Harford (1:01.14), Martin Mason (1:04.04), Spencer-Perkins (1:04.35), Alison Fryatt (1:08.27), Les Jay (1:10.48) and Rob Courtier (1:16.51) also raced.
Jess Collett completed a very hot and hilly St Albans half marathon in an excellent 1:50.14, as Debbie Coyle and Gabriel Grimaldi competed in the Bridge Aquathlon in Dartford and finished first in their respective categories.
Most Read
- 1 Fairlop woman ordered to pay £1k over Dagenham cigarette littering
- 2 Queen's Birthday Honours: Badminton club founder gets BEM
- 3 Man in drink driving arrest as overturned car on A13 causes queues
- 4 Council warns residents after reports of rogue traders in Dagenham
- 5 Family endures 'horrific leaks' at Dagenham block of flats
- 6 Barking sign former Leyton Orient duo Elliott Omozusi and Charlie MacDonald
- 7 Barking man arrested after three men injured in Southend
- 8 Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower
- 9 Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue granted planning permission at appeal
- 10 Woman, 68, attacked in Dagenham