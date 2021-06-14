Barking Road Runners continue busy schedule with restrictions easing

Published: 4:00 PM June 14, 2021

It was another busy week for Barking Road Runners, kicked off by Ron Vialls clocking 22.12 in the veterans 5k race at Battersea Park.

It was also race number three in the handicap 5k series which saw Joyce Golder record her second win and move top of the table by one point from Dennis Spencer-Perkins with Jason Li a further point back.

Five runners managed to better their handicap times, with Owen Wainhouse (20.29) the quickest on the night.

Saturday was the Essex Summer cross-country race at Belhus Park over a tough 10k course with several Barking athlets taking tumbles and tearing skin on the brambles in narrow paths and tree roots during the race.

Martin Page was the first member home in 50.15, followed by Golder (56.36) and Mick Davison (57.28).

Gary Harford (1:01.14), Martin Mason (1:04.04), Spencer-Perkins (1:04.35), Alison Fryatt (1:08.27), Les Jay (1:10.48) and Rob Courtier (1:16.51) also raced.

Jess Collett completed a very hot and hilly St Albans half marathon in an excellent 1:50.14, as Debbie Coyle and Gabriel Grimaldi competed in the Bridge Aquathlon in Dartford and finished first in their respective categories.