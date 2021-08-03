News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking Road Runners compete in ELVIS race in Hainault

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM August 3, 2021   
Barking Road Runners at ELVIS series race

Barking Road Runners at ELVIS series race - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners competed in the fourth ELVIS series race, organised by Ilford Athletics Club at Hainault Country Park. 

The first finisher for Barking was Antony Leckerman (37.52), who was closely followed by Trevor Cooper (37.53), John George (38.33) and Paul Ward (39.02).

Rory Burr (40.00), Nehal Patel (41.19) and Ron Vialls (42.35) were next home, ahead of the club's first female Joyce Golder (45.44), Jason Li (47.20) and Chris Anastasi (49.22).

Martin Mason (50.29), Alain Cooper (53.24), Alison Fryatt (54.39), Greg Adams (57.25), Les Jay (60.31), Rob Courtier (61.57) and Kresh Veerasamy (62.31) also ran.

Jack Nixon won the 1,500m at the Southern division masters race in Southend in a terrific time of 4.29.

You may also want to watch:

And Trevor Parkin took part in the London Landmarks half marathon, finishing in 4:28.32.

Trevor Parkin ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon

Trevor Parkin ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon - Credit: Barking Road Runners

In this weekend's parkruns, Gabriele Grimaldi was first over the line at Harrow lodge but without a bar code he was recorded as an unknown, while Joe Stacey and Paul Withyman finished second and fifth respectively at Valentines Park.

Most Read

  1. 1 Marvel movie blockbuster Black Widow filmed in Dagenham
  2. 2 Man in hospital after being found with facial injuries in Dagenham
  3. 3 Storage building next to disused Dagenham pub destroyed by fire
  1. 4 Dagenham man sentenced after flying kick at cop during Black Lives Matter demo
  2. 5 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in July?
  3. 6 Tube strike suspended to allow for further talks
  4. 7 Teenage pedestrian in hospital after Dagenham crash
  5. 8 Man, 19, stabbed in thigh in Dagenham
  6. 9 'Blows on the hand with a strap': The story of Barking's women jute weavers
  7. 10 Man charged with murder after fatal Dagenham assault
Running
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barking Riverside Uber Boat by Thames Clipper Pier CGI

Travel

Work to begin on river bus pier at Barking Riverside

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
neighbours unblock a drain in a flooded road

Flooding

Man praises community spirit after flood threatens homes in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Vehicles driving through flood water in Renwick Road

Flooding

Clean up continues after flooding across Barking and Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Aldi employee Aneta Tipping has celebrated her 25-year work anniversary.

Manager celebrates 25 years working for supermarket

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon