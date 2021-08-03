Barking Road Runners compete in ELVIS race in Hainault
Barking Road Runners competed in the fourth ELVIS series race, organised by Ilford Athletics Club at Hainault Country Park.
The first finisher for Barking was Antony Leckerman (37.52), who was closely followed by Trevor Cooper (37.53), John George (38.33) and Paul Ward (39.02).
Rory Burr (40.00), Nehal Patel (41.19) and Ron Vialls (42.35) were next home, ahead of the club's first female Joyce Golder (45.44), Jason Li (47.20) and Chris Anastasi (49.22).
Martin Mason (50.29), Alain Cooper (53.24), Alison Fryatt (54.39), Greg Adams (57.25), Les Jay (60.31), Rob Courtier (61.57) and Kresh Veerasamy (62.31) also ran.
Jack Nixon won the 1,500m at the Southern division masters race in Southend in a terrific time of 4.29.
And Trevor Parkin took part in the London Landmarks half marathon, finishing in 4:28.32.
In this weekend's parkruns, Gabriele Grimaldi was first over the line at Harrow lodge but without a bar code he was recorded as an unknown, while Joe Stacey and Paul Withyman finished second and fifth respectively at Valentines Park.
