Barking Road Runners Rob Courtier helps raise money for brain tumour support
- Credit: Barking Road Runners
Barking Road Runners captain Rob Courtier travelled to Wiltshire to take part in the Hilly Helmet four-mile off-road challenge.
The race, in aid of the brain tumour support charity, requires all runners to wear a helmet and this year 185 runners took part raising over £4000 for the charity.
Courtier said the course includes a hill that makes the one at Hadleigh look like a bump and anyone who has done the Benfleet 15 or the Hadleigh cross-country races will know all about that hill.
Several Barking members competed in round four of the Essex summer cross-country series at the aforementioned Hadleigh Country Park.
First finisher for Barking was Joyce Golder in a time of 1:01.35, followed by Martin Mason 1:12.59, Gary Harford 1:13.52, Les Jay 1:18.35, Alison Fryatt 1:19.18, Chris Anastasi 1:21.03, Mick Davison 1:23.04, Rob Courtier 1:30.59 and Dennis Spencer-Perkins.
Paul Withyman finished in first place at Valentines parkrun with 19.07 and Debbie Coyle was second female across the line at Raphael Park in 20.40.
