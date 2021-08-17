News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking Road Runners Rob Courtier helps raise money for brain tumour support

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:00 PM August 17, 2021   
Barking Road Runners Rob Courtier at the Hilly Helmet charity race in Wiltshire

Barking Road Runners captain Rob Courtier travelled to Wiltshire to take part in the Hilly Helmet four-mile off-road challenge.  

The race, in aid of the brain tumour support charity, requires all runners to wear a helmet and this year 185 runners took part raising over £4000 for the charity.  

Courtier said the course includes a hill that makes the one at Hadleigh look like a bump and anyone who has done the Benfleet 15 or the Hadleigh cross-country races will know all about that hill. 

Several Barking members competed in round four of the Essex summer cross-country series at the aforementioned Hadleigh Country Park.  

Barking Road Runners at Hadleigh summer cross country 10k

Barking Road Runners at Hadleigh summer cross country 10k - Credit: Barking Road Runners

First finisher for Barking was Joyce Golder in a time of 1:01.35, followed by Martin Mason 1:12.59, Gary Harford 1:13.52, Les Jay 1:18.35, Alison Fryatt 1:19.18, Chris Anastasi 1:21.03, Mick Davison 1:23.04, Rob Courtier 1:30.59 and Dennis Spencer-Perkins. 

Paul Withyman finished in first place at Valentines parkrun with 19.07 and Debbie Coyle was second female across the line at Raphael Park in 20.40.

