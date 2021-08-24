Barking Road Runners take on Elvis race, 10k and two half marathons
It was a very busy weekend for Barking Road Runners with members at two half marathons, a 10k and an ELVIS race.
The club had runners at several venues due to rescheduling of different events after cancellations during the Covid pandemic.
Unfortunately this meant they had a very depleted squad at the ELVIS race, in fact they only had two competitors in Trevor Cooper (40.22) and Cristina Cooper (47.57) and both performed admirably.
At the Clacton 10k Jack Nixon finished in second place in an excellent time of 35.08 and was followed home by Ron Vialls (52.12), Dennis Spencer-Perkins (1:08.17) and Alison Fryatt (1:08.18).
In the half marathon, the first finisher for Barking was Faye Spooner in 1:53.37, ahead of Joyce Golder (1:58.22), Isobel Pinedo Borobio (2:26.41) and Rob Courtier (2:48.48).
In the weekend's other big event, the Vitality Big Half in London, Paul Withyman led they way finishing in 1:29.15 followed by Nehal Patel (1:49.02), Daniel Plawiak (1:49.42), Gopal Myilsamy (1:51.58), Rory Burr (1:53.25), Jason Li (2:30.00), Gary Harford (2:38.33) and Ken Summerfield (3:15.37).
Jess Collett finished first in her category at the Brett Lydd 20 mile race in a time of 2:51.38.
