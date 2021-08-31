Barking Road Runners host Elvis series at memorial 5k

Published: 9:21 AM August 31, 2021

It was Barking Road Runners turn to host an ELVIS race at the Owen Phipps Memorial 5k at Barking Park, using the parkrun course for the penultimate event in the seven-race series.

Barking were well represented in both the male and female team and various age categories.

Jack Nixon and Joe Stacey finished in the top 10 overall with Paul Withyman, Tom Wagstaffe, Adrian Davison and Shuhel Khan finishing inside the top 80.

Debbie Coyle, Jess Collett, Belinda Riches, Rosie Fforde, Collette Thompson and Joyce Golder finished inside the top 45 in the female event.

Barking Road Runners at the Owen Phipps 5k - Credit: Barking Road Runners

BRR finishing times were: Jack Nixon 16:23, Joe Stacey 17:07, Paul Withyman 18:43, Debbie Coyle 20:43, Tom Wagstaffe 21:15, Jess Collett 21:43, Adrian Davison 22:02, Shuhel Khan 22:52, Belinda Riches 23:31, Rory Burr 23:37, Ron Vialls 23:41, Rosie Fforde 24:14, Collette Thompson 24:20, David Kail 24:25, Joyce Golder 25:12, Ricky Singh 25:35, Rabea Begum 27:07, Isobel Pinedo 27:43, Emma Botterill 28:03 and Kirsty Warwick-Mcdonagh 29:53.