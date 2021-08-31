News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking Road Runners host Elvis series at memorial 5k

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:21 AM August 31, 2021   
Barking Road Runners volunteers

Barking Road Runners volunteers - Credit: Barking Road Runners

It was Barking Road Runners turn to host an ELVIS race at the Owen Phipps Memorial 5k at Barking Park, using the parkrun course for the penultimate event in the seven-race series.

Barking were well represented in both the male and female team and various age categories. 

Jack Nixon and Joe Stacey finished in the top 10 overall with Paul Withyman, Tom Wagstaffe, Adrian Davison and Shuhel Khan finishing inside the top 80.  

Debbie Coyle, Jess Collett, Belinda Riches, Rosie Fforde, Collette Thompson and Joyce Golder finished inside the top 45 in the female event. 

Barking Road Runners at the Owen Phipps 5k

Barking Road Runners at the Owen Phipps 5k - Credit: Barking Road Runners

BRR finishing times were: Jack Nixon 16:23, Joe Stacey 17:07, Paul Withyman 18:43, Debbie Coyle 20:43, Tom Wagstaffe 21:15, Jess Collett 21:43, Adrian Davison 22:02, Shuhel Khan 22:52, Belinda Riches 23:31, Rory Burr 23:37, Ron Vialls 23:41, Rosie Fforde 24:14, Collette Thompson 24:20, David Kail 24:25, Joyce Golder 25:12, Ricky Singh 25:35, Rabea Begum 27:07, Isobel Pinedo 27:43, Emma Botterill 28:03 and Kirsty Warwick-Mcdonagh 29:53. 

You may also want to watch:

Running
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ebony King

Women's Safety | Video

Barking and Dagenham campaign targets public street harassment

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
ripple road

Crime

Man arrested after pedestrian allegedly hit by car in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Barking and Dagenham College student Daivam Djassi

Education

How moving to Dagenham helped this aspiring pilot to pursue his dream

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Snaresbrook Crown Court

Crime

Man charged with string of offences after Dagenham house fire

Jon King

Author Picture Icon