Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking Road Runners racers impress during quiet week for club

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:00 PM September 6, 2021    Updated: 5:37 PM September 6, 2021
Jack Nixon winner of the Eastern masters mile at Chelmsford.

Jack Nixon winner of the Eastern masters mile at Chelmsford. - Credit: Barking Road Runners

It was a quiet week for Barking Road Runners' (BRR) races, but those who did compete managed to impress. 

Jack Nixon finished first place in his category in the Eastern Masters athletics league with an impressive time of 4:44:9. 

Jess Collett finished fourth in her category with a new 10k personal best of 44:10 in the Cancer Research London Summer Run. 

Jess Collett finished fourth place with a new 10k pb of 44:10

Jess Collett finished fourth place with a new 10k pb of 44:10 - Credit: Barking Road Runners

It was also a good week for Rory Burr, BRR's resident parkrun tourist, as - 18 months late due to Covid - he finally added Preston parkrun to his long list of different venues. He finished with a time of 23:14. 

Rory Burr after finally completing Preston Parkrun 

Rory Burr after finally completing Preston parkrun - Credit: Barking Road Runners

BRR will be hoping to be back out in more racing action in the coming weeks, including back at numerous parkruns.

You may also want to watch:

Running
Athletics
Barking News

