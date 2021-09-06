Barking Road Runners racers impress during quiet week for club

Published: 5:00 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 5:37 PM September 6, 2021

It was a quiet week for Barking Road Runners' (BRR) races, but those who did compete managed to impress.

Jack Nixon finished first place in his category in the Eastern Masters athletics league with an impressive time of 4:44:9.

Jess Collett finished fourth in her category with a new 10k personal best of 44:10 in the Cancer Research London Summer Run.

It was also a good week for Rory Burr, BRR's resident parkrun tourist, as - 18 months late due to Covid - he finally added Preston parkrun to his long list of different venues. He finished with a time of 23:14.

BRR will be hoping to be back out in more racing action in the coming weeks, including back at numerous parkruns.