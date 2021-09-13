Barking Road Runners out in force at several racing events
- Credit: Barking Road Runners
Barking Road Runners were back to a busy schedule as they competed in several events including cross country, marathon, half-marathons, 10ks, five-mile races and duathlon events.
At the Essex summer cross country series race No 5, Joyce Golder completed it in 58:05, Martin Page 1:01:15, Chris Anastasi 1:05:46, Mick Davison 1:07:12, Martin Mason 1:07:13, Gary Harford 1:08:17, Dennis Spencer-Perkins 1:10:46, Alison Fryatt 1:12:41, Rob Courtier 1:14:06 and Les Jay 1:18:26.
Joe Stacey finished in third in the Ingatestone five-mile race, with a time of 28:40, and Martin Mason finished first in his category.
Also running were Ron Vialls, Rosie Fforde, Alison Fryatt, Rob Courtier and Les Jay.
In the Havering Mind half marathon and 10k, Antony Leckerman achieved a time of 1:56:47:2, Jason Li 2:19:27, Greg Adams 2:45:05 and Mick Ball 3:11:24.
You may also want to watch:
John George finished sixth with a time of 49:48:02 in the 10k.
Faye Spooner completed the Brighton Marathon in 4:09:56, despite the organisers admitting the course was 500 metres too long.
Most Read
- 1 Two men stabbed and a third slashed during We Are FSTVL
- 2 Roadworks and rail disruption: What to avoid when travelling next week
- 3 Vote between finalists for borough's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant
- 4 Man hit with traffic cone in Barking fight remains in critical condition
- 5 Dagenham boy diagnosed with rare cancer to enjoy first family holiday
- 6 Man from Dagenham charged with attempted rape and GBH
- 7 Hospitality Day 2021: Vote for your favourite east London venues
- 8 'Walk-through' Covid test site for people with symptoms opens in Dagenham
- 9 Teen's shooting death was case of 'mistaken identity', inquest hears
- 10 NHS in north east London 'among worst' for numbers treated, study finds