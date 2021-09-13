Barking Road Runners out in force at several racing events

Published: 4:24 PM September 13, 2021

Barking Road Runners at the Essex Cross Country series race five - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners were back to a busy schedule as they competed in several events including cross country, marathon, half-marathons, 10ks, five-mile races and duathlon events.

At the Essex summer cross country series race No 5, Joyce Golder completed it in 58:05, Martin Page 1:01:15, Chris Anastasi 1:05:46, Mick Davison 1:07:12, Martin Mason 1:07:13, Gary Harford 1:08:17, Dennis Spencer-Perkins 1:10:46, Alison Fryatt 1:12:41, Rob Courtier 1:14:06 and Les Jay 1:18:26.

Joe Stacey finished third place at Ingatestone - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Joe Stacey finished in third in the Ingatestone five-mile race, with a time of 28:40, and Martin Mason finished first in his category.

Martin Mason winner of his category at Ingatestone - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Also running were Ron Vialls, Rosie Fforde, Alison Fryatt, Rob Courtier and Les Jay.

In the Havering Mind half marathon and 10k, Antony Leckerman achieved a time of 1:56:47:2, Jason Li 2:19:27, Greg Adams 2:45:05 and Mick Ball 3:11:24.

Barking Road Runners at the Havering Mind Half Marathon - Credit: Barking Road Runners

You may also want to watch:

John George finished sixth with a time of 49:48:02 in the 10k.

Faye Spooner completed the Brighton Marathon in 4:09:56, despite the organisers admitting the course was 500 metres too long.

