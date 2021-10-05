News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking Roadrunners in London Marathon and Chingford League action

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM October 5, 2021   
Barking Roadrunners at Central Park for Chingford League 

Barking Roadrunners at Central Park for Chingford League - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

Barking Roadrunners (BRR) were out in force at round two of the Chingford League, which saw a five mile cross country run at Central Park and Eastbrookend Country Park in Dagenham. 

The club had 15 runners taking part including Joe Stacey who finished in 30 minutes 20 seconds, Daniel Plawiak (37:52), Rabea Begum (44:22) and Isobel Pinedo Borobio (50:27). 

BRR had 11 runners in the London Marathon on Sunday (October 3).

Barking Roadrunners at the London Marathon

Barking Roadrunners at the London Marathon - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

The first finisher for BRR was Jack Nixon finishing in a time of two hours, 39 minutes and 55 seconds, while the first female for BRR was Jess Collett in 3:41:17.  

Other BRR runners were James Lowndes 3:30:57, Cristina Cooper 4:06:09, Trevor Cooper 4:09:10, Faye Spooner 4:21:08, Gopal Myilsamy 4:22:58, Debra Jean-Baptiste 4:48:05, Jason Li 5:39:40, Andy Hiller 5:43:34 and Greg Adams 6:45:33.  

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
