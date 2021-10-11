News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

A quiet week for Barking Road Runners as they recover from London Marathon

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:00 PM October 11, 2021   
Ron Vialls after a successful weekend of running

Ron Vialls after a successful weekend of running - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

A quiet week afforded Barking Road Runners (BRR) some well-earned recovery time after last week’s marathon and Chingford League efforts.

After round two in the Chingford League, BRR are well placed in division two with the men and women in second and third place respectively.  

The men’s B team is fifth in the combined B team division and are hoping to keep it going in round three on October 20 at Lea Valley Velodrome. 

Two members who did compete were Belinda Riches, who finished the 10k Tough Mudder run at Morden Park in under an hour, and Ron Vialls, who competed in the Richmond Castle 10k in a time of 52:38.

Tough Mudder runner Belinda Riches

Tough Mudder runner Belinda Riches - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

The day before Ron had finished the Darlington South parkrun as the first male in his category.

You may also want to watch:

Athletics
Running
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris Hemsworth

Dagenham Film Studios | Video

Thor-blimey! Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth heads to Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
valentines way fire

Emergency Services | Video

Watch: Car alight as crash closes road in Rush Green

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
The Ultra Low Emission Zone is due to expand in October

Travel

How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Construction of homes is ongoing at Beam Park

Beam Park

'We need it to be built': Uncertainty over future of Beam Park station

Michael Cox and Alastair Lockhart, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon