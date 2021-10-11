A quiet week for Barking Road Runners as they recover from London Marathon

Published: 4:00 PM October 11, 2021

A quiet week afforded Barking Road Runners (BRR) some well-earned recovery time after last week’s marathon and Chingford League efforts.

After round two in the Chingford League, BRR are well placed in division two with the men and women in second and third place respectively.

The men’s B team is fifth in the combined B team division and are hoping to keep it going in round three on October 20 at Lea Valley Velodrome.

Two members who did compete were Belinda Riches, who finished the 10k Tough Mudder run at Morden Park in under an hour, and Ron Vialls, who competed in the Richmond Castle 10k in a time of 52:38.

Tough Mudder runner Belinda Riches - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

The day before Ron had finished the Darlington South parkrun as the first male in his category.