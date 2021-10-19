Barking Road Runners compete in York as Alan Murphy reaches milestone

Published: 8:00 AM October 19, 2021 Updated: 8:06 AM October 19, 2021

Several Barking Road Runners (BRR) travelled to York at the weekend to compete in the York 10-mile race and do a bit of parkrun tourism at the same time.

Alison Fryatt and Rob Courtier did the York parkrun and were joined by Dennis Spencer-Perkins and Joyce Golder for the race.

Joyce was the first BRR member to finish in a time of 1:28:06, followed by Dennis in 1:40:39, Rob in 1:51:11 and Alison in 1:52:38.

At Barking parkrun, Alan Murphy completed his 250th run with 241 of these at Barking.

Alan was present at the first-ever Barking parkrun nine years ago and is still going strong with plenty more to come.

As well as 250 runs, the experienced runner has volunteered 192 times at the events with marshalling, setting up or marking the course.

Barking parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am in Barking Park.