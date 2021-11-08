News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking Road Runners impress at half marathons

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:30 AM November 8, 2021
Updated: 3:27 PM November 8, 2021
Cristina and Trevor Cooper after their 70.3 Ironman in Turkey

Cristina and Trevor Cooper after their 70.3 Ironman in Turkey - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

Half marathons were the preferred race distance for Barking Road Runners (BRR) over the last couple of weeks, with runners at Roding Valley and Coventry half marathons. 

Joe Stacey and Rosie Fforde competed in the Coventry Half marathon, finishing in times of 1:19:30 and 1:46:21 respectively. 

Rosie Fforde and Joe Stacey at the Coventry half Marathon

Rosie Fforde and Joe Stacey at the Coventry Half marathon - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

Colin Jones and Andy Hiller competed in the Roding Valley Half Marathon, finishing in times of 1:39:21 and 2:08:38 respectively. 

Kresh Veerasamy ran in the Reading Half Marathon and finished in a time of 2:43:48, as Ron Vialls took part in the Billericay 10k and finished with a time of 51:34.  

Kresh Veerasamy ran in the Reading Half marathon

Kresh Veerasamy ran in the Reading Half Marathon - Credit: Barking Roadrunners

Also at this race was BRR’s Jack Nixon’s dad, Gerard Nixon, who finished first in the over 70s category with a time of 49:47. 



Cristina and Trevor Cooper travelled to Turkey and competed in a 70.3 Ironman triathlon, which included a 1.2-mile ocean swim, a two-loop 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. 

