Barking Road Runners impress at half marathons
- Credit: Barking Roadrunners
Half marathons were the preferred race distance for Barking Road Runners (BRR) over the last couple of weeks, with runners at Roding Valley and Coventry half marathons.
Joe Stacey and Rosie Fforde competed in the Coventry Half marathon, finishing in times of 1:19:30 and 1:46:21 respectively.
Colin Jones and Andy Hiller competed in the Roding Valley Half Marathon, finishing in times of 1:39:21 and 2:08:38 respectively.
Kresh Veerasamy ran in the Reading Half Marathon and finished in a time of 2:43:48, as Ron Vialls took part in the Billericay 10k and finished with a time of 51:34.
Also at this race was BRR’s Jack Nixon’s dad, Gerard Nixon, who finished first in the over 70s category with a time of 49:47.
You may also want to watch:
Cristina and Trevor Cooper travelled to Turkey and competed in a 70.3 Ironman triathlon, which included a 1.2-mile ocean swim, a two-loop 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham bodybuilder with cerebral palsy proves 'the mind is your most powerful asset'
- 2 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
- 3 Masterplan revealed for 3,500-home Ford Dagenham plant development
- 4 Appeal to find boy, 15, reported missing from Barking
- 5 Body found in Barking waterway
- 6 Death of teenage boy found dead in Barking 'unexplained'
- 7 Man arrested, two taken to hospital after Dagenham crash
- 8 Watch out for these roadworks and travel disruptions in the coming week
- 9 Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'
- 10 Barking man charged with firearm offences after fatal shooting