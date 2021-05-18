Barking Road Runners enjoy Kempton Park Reunion 5k

Published: 11:15 AM May 18, 2021

It was another quiet week for Barking Road Runners, ahead of some hoped-for live races in the coming weeks.

Alison Fryatt and Rory Burr both competed in the Kempton Park Reunion 5k on Saturday, with races staged by London Marathon organisers as test events.

There were two races held, with about 700 people in each race, and competitors had to have a negative Covid tests before they were allowed to run.

In the first race the runners were socially distanced and Fryatt finished in a time of 31 minutes 44 seconds.

Meanwhile, clubmate Burr ran in a non-socially distanced event and finished in 22.49, his fastest time so far this year.

Barking Road Runners Rory Burr at the Kempton Park Reunion 5k - Credit: BRR



