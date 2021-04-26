News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking Road Runners enjoy Furious 15 challenge

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM April 26, 2021   
Martin Page finished first in the Furious 15 challenge set by Barking Road Runners

Martin Page finished first in the Furious 15 challenge set by Barking Road Runners - Credit: BRR

Barking Road Runners held their Furious 15 this week - to see how far they could run in 15 minutes.

Many of the runners described it as the toughest yet, as there was no respite, but it was as a good result for the veterans with Martin Page running 2.7 miles and Ron Vialls 2.06 miles to take first and second place respectively.

First female was Belinda Riches who ran 1.94 miles with Joyce Golder in second after reaching 1.81 miles.

Ultra runner Colin Jones completed another epic virtual challenge this month, piling up 1,596 miles across the Alps in 56 days which earned him third place and a nice big bronze medal.

The final round of the virtual 5k handicap is upon us and the winner - after their best five results from seven races - will be revealed next week.

With live races beginning to return now the virtual racing can take a back seat for now.



Barking and Dagenham News

