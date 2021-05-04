News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking Road Runners enjoying live racing once more

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM May 4, 2021   
Barking Road Runners Cristina and Trevor Cooper at the Gravesend 10k

Barking Road Runners Cristina and Trevor Cooper at the Gravesend 10k - Credit: BRR

Barking Road Runners are enjoying live racing once more, as restrictions continue to ease in light of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Martin Page, Cristina and Trevor Cooper competed in race one of the Gravesend Floodlit 10k series at Gravesend Cyclopark.

And Page (42.13) and Cristina Cooper (53.42) finished first in their categories, while Trevor Cooper clocked 49.32.

Meanwhile, Jack Nixon took part in the Snetterton 10k, posting a very impressive time of 35.03.

And this week also saw the monthly timed mile event, with some very good times recorded.

Joe Stacey stopped the clock at five minutes exactly, while James Lowndes clocked 5.05, with both representing significant personal bests.

Barking Road Runners Joe Stacey and Jack Nixon set personal bests for the mile and 10k respectively

Barking Road Runners Joe Stacey and Jack Nixon impressed over a mile and 10k respectively - Credit: BRR


