Barking Road Runners tackle cross-country challenge

Published: 4:00 PM July 12, 2021

Barking Road Runners took on round three of the Essex Cross-Country Series at Thorndon Park on Saturday.

Martin Page and Joyce Golder both finished the 10k race in 1:00.48, closely followed by Mick Davison (1:03.43) and Gary Harford (1:05.29).

Marton Mason (1:09.09) was third in his age group, as Chris Anastasi (1:09.35), Dennis Spencer-Perkins (1:10.47), Alison Fryatt (1:12.26) and Rob Courtier (1:26.22) completed the line-up.

Jason Li edged out Mark New in an exciting sprint finish in round six of the club's handicap series, with Golder third.

Mark New and Jason Li at the latest Barking Road Runners handicap series race - Credit: Barking Road Runners

The fastest run on the night was Jess Collett's 22.12 and Golder holds a one-point lead over Li with one race left on July 15.

Rory Burr travelled to Belfast to take part in the Ormeau parkrun, with events restarting in Northern Ireland. It was his 55th different parkrun and he finished in 23.22.

Several Barking members were out in Comrades tri suits at the weekend for the Grwys sprint triathlon and aqua bike with a category win for Debbie Coyle and second places for Charlotte Owen, Paul Wyatt and Marcin Dubanowski.