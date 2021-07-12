Barking Road Runners tackle cross-country challenge
- Credit: Barking Road Runners
Barking Road Runners took on round three of the Essex Cross-Country Series at Thorndon Park on Saturday.
Martin Page and Joyce Golder both finished the 10k race in 1:00.48, closely followed by Mick Davison (1:03.43) and Gary Harford (1:05.29).
Marton Mason (1:09.09) was third in his age group, as Chris Anastasi (1:09.35), Dennis Spencer-Perkins (1:10.47), Alison Fryatt (1:12.26) and Rob Courtier (1:26.22) completed the line-up.
Jason Li edged out Mark New in an exciting sprint finish in round six of the club's handicap series, with Golder third.
The fastest run on the night was Jess Collett's 22.12 and Golder holds a one-point lead over Li with one race left on July 15.
You may also want to watch:
Rory Burr travelled to Belfast to take part in the Ormeau parkrun, with events restarting in Northern Ireland. It was his 55th different parkrun and he finished in 23.22.
Several Barking members were out in Comrades tri suits at the weekend for the Grwys sprint triathlon and aqua bike with a category win for Debbie Coyle and second places for Charlotte Owen, Paul Wyatt and Marcin Dubanowski.
Most Read
- 1 Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate
- 2 No arrests made or victims found after reported Chadwell Heath 'fight'
- 3 Barking Riverside residents' frustration at new station delay
- 4 Man charged with attempted murder over Chadwell Heath stabbing
- 5 Pictures: First customers through the doors as new Lidl opens
- 6 Man found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
- 7 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
- 8 Valence Primary teachers to continue strike action
- 9 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
- 10 Mum appeals for help to find son's 'prized possession' after he died in fatal Dagenham crash