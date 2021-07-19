News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Close finish to Barking Road Runners handicap 5k series

Lee Power

Published: 11:55 AM July 19, 2021   
The seventh and final race in Barking Road Runners summer handicap 5k series proved a close encounter.

Emma Botterill, Joyce Golder and Jason Li all went into the race with a very good chance of winning the overall title and first place on the night went to Daniel Plawiak in 39.43, some 17 seconds inside his handicap.

Botterill was six seconds inside her handicap in 39.54, with Golder finishing fifth and Li in sixth place.

That left Golder and Botterill tied for first place with 492 points, with Li third on 487, and all runners are already looking forward to the next series.

John George was Barking's only representative in the first race of the Orion Harriers five-mile forest five series of three races and finished 46th in a very good time of 39.37 - even better considering he took a detour to increase the distance he ran.

Trevor Cooper competed in the Ironbourne middle distance triathlon and finished his 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run in a total time of 5:55.01.

