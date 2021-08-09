Barking's Wainhouse takes on North Downs Way 100-mile race

Published: 11:11 AM August 9, 2021

It was a quieter week for Barking Road Runners, apart from Owen Wainhouse.

He had the little matter of the North Downs Way 100-mile ultra marathon to tackle, with the trail run from Farnham in Surrey to Ashford in Kent including a total climb of 10,000 feet.

Describing it as 'hellishly muddy, slippery and wet', he completed it plus a few extra miles in around 26 hours and was well inside the cut-off time.

Barking's Joe Stacey went one better at parkrun this week finishing first at Barking, while Jess Collett was second female finisher at the same event.

Both recorded parkrun personal bests of 17.53 and 21.50 respectively.

*Samuel Crane was first past the post at the latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun in 7.57.

Youngsters warm up at the latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun - Credit: Harrison Li/Jason Li

Rose Sargeant (10.23) and Ethan Standing (10.38) completed the top three.

Jacob Kelly (11.01), Saif Crane (12.16), Sofia Crane (12.20), Ryan Howlett (12.37), Gwyneth MW Li (15.17), Harrison KH Li (15.350, A'ishah Ahmed (17.08), Maryam Ahmed (17.25) and Seyon Dikshitar (21.31) were also in action.

The next event takes place at Parsloes Park on August 22 at 9am.