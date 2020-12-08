Barking News Dagenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post Home > Sport

Barking Road Runners return to action following Lockdown 2

person

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020
First male finisher for Barking Road Runners was Jack Nixon (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

First male finisher for Barking Road Runners was Jack Nixon (Pic: Barking Road Runners) - Credit: Archant

The second lockdown is finally over, allowing runners to compete in racing events once more – with plenty of Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Chingford League race two was the first event for Barking Road Runners, at Redbridge cycling track at Hog Hill on Sunday.

The 5km course was different to the usual one but tough with plenty of hills for those who enjoy them – or to grin and bear for those who don’t – including a finish at the top of a big hill.

Barking Road Runners were allocated 30 places for this race with an allocated start at noon.

Jack Nixon led the way in 18.20, as Debbie Coyle 20.38, Paul Withyman 19.36, Paul Ward 22.30, Rory Burr 23.48, Helen Ayers 30.19, Alison Fryatt 33.44, Rob Courtier 34.39 and Kresh Veerasamy 39.34 also returned from a month-long lay-off.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London | Exclusive

Solved rates plummet for homicides, sex attacks and robberies

Charles Thomson

person

Campaign

Shop local: Dagenham businesswoman vows to fight till her last breath to...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Football

Football should be a safe and open space for everyone says West Ham...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon

Football

Dagenham manager McMahon pleased with much-needed win at Weymouth

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus